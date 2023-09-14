Amir Affirms Aspiration Of Qatar And El Salvador To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar and the Republic of El Salvador are looking forward to further bilateral cooperation, noting the positive atmosphere that prevailed in his talks with President of the Republic of El Salvador HE Nayib Armando Bukele.

In a post on his official account on the social media platform X, HH the Amir said that he was pleased to visit El Salvador and meet with his friend President Nayib Bukele, and the positive atmosphere that prevailed in the discussions today, adding that they are looking forward to further bilateral cooperation and have compatible visions on how to benefit from the great opportunities and potential of the two countries.

He also expressed his thanks for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to him and the accompanying delegation.