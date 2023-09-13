Amir, President Of El Salvador Witness Signing Of Agreement, Mous

Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of El Salvador HE Nayib Armando Bukele, today witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement and two memorandums of understanding between the governments of the two countries at the presidential palace in the capital, San Salvador.

They witnessed the signing of an agreement for cooperation in the legal field, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the agricultural field, and a memorandum of understanding for joint cooperation in the fields of health.

The signing ceremony was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. It was also attended, from El Salvador's side, by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.