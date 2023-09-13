Syrskyi Shows Footage Of Ukrainian Forces Destroying Enemy Near Klishchiivka

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Syrskyi also released a video showing the joint work of air reconnaissance and artillery of the Ukrainian defense forces against enemy infantry near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

There, air intelligence officers with the 22nd Mechanized Brigade adjusted the artillery fire of friendly units on a group of Russian troops. At least one invader was killed by a shot from a grenade launcher.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine