Syrskyi Shows Footage Of Ukrainian Forces Destroying Enemy Near Klishchiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces are advancing in the Bakhmut sector.
Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
Syrskyi also released a video showing the joint work of air reconnaissance and artillery of the Ukrainian defense forces against enemy infantry near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. Read also: Ukraine holding back enemy offensive on Bakhmut, Melitopol axes
There, air intelligence officers with the 22nd Mechanized Brigade adjusted the artillery fire of friendly units on a group of Russian troops. At least one invader was killed by a shot from a grenade launcher.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
