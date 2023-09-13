Hungary Wants To Extend Ban On Ukrainian Grain Imports After Sept 15

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"We have agreed with my Romanian, Slovak and Bulgarian colleagues that if there is no decision on the extension of the existing moratorium by Brussels, then we will take national measures individually," Nagy said.

According to him, this new national ban will apply to a wider range of Ukrainian products than the current measures.

In May 2023, the European Commission banned the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania at the insistence of these countries. On June 5, the ban was extended until September 15, 2023.

At the same time, the five countries insist the ban be extended until the end of the year and apply to some other goods.

Poland's Council of Ministers adopted a resolution calling on the European Commission to extend the ban on the import of four types of agricultural products from Ukraine after September 15. If Brussels does not make a respective decision, Warsaw will unilaterally extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain.

The Ukrainian authorities said that if the European Commission extends the ban on Ukrainian grain imports after September 15, Kyiv might consider taking similar measures.

