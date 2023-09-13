“Two Vessels” Damaged In Missile Attack On Sevastopol In Occupied Crimea

This was reported on the ministry's Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

Besides the shipyard attack, a group of Russian warships was attacked by three maritime drones at high seas, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims.

At the same time, municipal "authorities" in Sevastopol declared that the fire broke out at the shipyard where 24 people were injured as per tentative reports.

At the same time, OSINT analyst Oliver Alexander claims a Kilo-class submarine and Ropucha-class landing ship were seen going up in flames in the shipyard's dry dock.

As Ukrinform reported, several powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where local authorities reported a missile strike.

