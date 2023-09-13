Android Auto Wifi Adapter For Infotainment System: Plug-And-Play Wireless Dongle

You may be ready for a wireless Android Auto experience, but your car may not. Luckily, Carsifi can help solve that problem!

Its adapter creates a stable inteconnection even if your vehicle does not have a built-in WiFi router. As such, you can pair your phone with your infotainment system, allowing you to use Android Auto without cumbersome cables.

Learn more by visiting With Carsifi, you can enjoy features such as navigation, music playback, and messaging without the need to physically connect your device. The device seamlessly integrates with most vehicles equipped with AUX or USB inputs, ensuring compatibility across a wide spectrum of car models. With out-of-the-box support for Android 9 and above - and compatibility for Android 6 to 8 through a companion app - Carsifi works with the vast majority of modern dashboards.

The Android Auto adapter boasts a simple plug-and-play installation process. Carsifi facilitates transmission via 2.4GHz/5 GHz WiFi or Bluetooth frequencies, creating a lag-free experience for you. Furthermore, the dongle will connect automatically with your paired smartphone as long as it is within the vicinity.

Notably, you can effortlessly switch between multiple paired phones by tapping the“Magic Button.” This same button can also be used to seamlessly pause or resume an Android Auto session. As such, different users can utilize the dongle without having to set it up each time.

CEO Ihor Martsekha says:“We believe in transforming the driving experience by seamlessly connecting technology and mobility. The enhanced Carsifi adapter exemplifies our commitment to innovation, providing you with a cable-free Android Auto solution that elevates in-car connectivity.”

With a network of warehouses spanning over 20 countries, Carsifi ensures efficient distribution and even provides shipping labels for hassle-free returns. You can expect domestic delivery within two to four days, along with international shipping with an average delivery time of seven days.

To make your purchase more affordable, Carsifi has also partnered with payment processor OPay. You can split your bill into four interest-free installments instead of a one-time payment.

ABOUT CARSIFI

Carsifi is the product of a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $1 million in seed capital. Its goal is to democratize the smart car experience through its widely compatible and affordable WiFi adapter. The company is led by Ihor Martsekha, Petro Leivi, and Ihor Pylyavets, who have extensive experience in the tech startup industry.

Drive like it's 2023 with the help of Carsifi. Order now and reimagine what your phone and dashboard can do for you while driving!