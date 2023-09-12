Dsmg Wraps Up The Spectacular Dubai Summer Surprises 2023, Marks 7 Per Cent Increase In Footfall

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has announced the successful conclusion of the highly anticipated 'Shop, Drive & Live It Up' campaign part of the 2023 edition of Dubai Summer Surprises. After a thrilling ten-week run, the campaign has offered the lavish Nissan X-trail to 6 lucky winners among thousands of participants, namely: Wahida Gani, Sunu V Jacob, Nikita, Jayson Reyes, Khalid AlJallaf and Deebu George.

Drawing attention and excitement from enthusiastic shoppers, the 2023 DSS took retail therapy to newer heights this year with captivating promotions and offers for one and all. This year's DSS also offered extensive discounts and distinguished experiences for its shoppers through its 20 participating malls.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, expressed his delight at the success of this year's DSS, saying,“Once again, the Dubai Shopping Malls Group has delivered an extraordinary summer shopping experience with the 2023 Dubai Summer Surprises. We are proud to have been part of an event that brings joy, excitement, and unparalleled value to our shoppers. This year's DSS was a testament to Dubai's resilience and its commitment to offering world-class entertainment and shopping experiences. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, retailers, and the entire Dubai community for their unwavering support.”

Wahida Gani, one of the winners of the Nissan X-trail, said,“It is an incredible feeling! This was my very first time participating, and I can't express how blessed I feel to have won the car. It's truly a wonderful experience, and I'm so grateful for this opportunity.”

Jayson Reyes, another Nissan X-trail winner said,“I am overjoyed and still in disbelief that I won the raffle! After participating at Dubai Outlet Mall for three consecutive years, it's incredibly rewarding that my persistence has finally paid off. Patience truly is the key, and I'm so thankful to DSMG for this opportunity. This victory has inspired me to participate again next year with the hope of winning once more. Thank you all for this incredible experience!”

As the curtains fall on the 2023 Dubai Summer Surprises, DSMG remains committed to enhancing the shopping experience for residents and visitors in Dubai. The organization is already setting its sights on the future, promising to bring more joy, discounts, and surprises to the city's retail landscape in the years to come.

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.