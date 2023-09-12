Azizi Developments' Riviera Construction Is Advancing Swiftly, Reaching Key Achievements

The first, second, third, and fourth phases are now 98%, 100%, 99%, and 27% complete respectively.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, is advancing swiftly in the construction of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community strategically located in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City, amid Dubai's most important business, leisure, and retail hubs.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments' award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Phase one is now 98% complete, while phases two, three, and four are 100%, 99%, and 27% complete, respectively. 40 buildings have already been handed over, with the rest to be completed between Q3 2023 and Q1 2024. The total workforce for phases one, three and four was increased to 2,500.

Commenting on the rapid construction, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“We are thrilled with the rapid progress at our mega project Riviera and are delighted to welcome our esteemed investors and end-users to this stunning community, with the remaining owners receiving their keys by 2024. Riviera effectively addresses the surging demand for well-positioned and thoughtfully designed communities, and offers some of the most exceptional returns on investment in the UAE. In the coming months, Riviera will open its doors to the remainder of the 16,000 families, fillingat Azizi Developments with immense pride.”

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain 'joie de vivre' - a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a foon catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 10,000 units under construction that are to be delivered by 2025, and an additional 31,000+ units in planning, worth several billiondollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2025 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.