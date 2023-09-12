Kuwait Welcomes Eu Move To Grant Citizens Five-Year Schengen Visa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah welcomed on Tuesday a European Union (EU) decision to offer Kuwaitis a five-year, multiple-entry Schengen visa, hailing the breakthrough as a by-product of bilateral cooperation.
Expressing his appreciation for EU-wide efforts that helped facilitate the new vrules, the minister said more cooperation on the matter would ultimately pave the way for Kuwaitis to be granted visa-free entry to the Schengen zone.
Exempting Kuwaitis from vrequirements to travel to the Schengen area is one of "multiple efforts" on the foreign ministry's part, as it seeks to cater to the needs of nationals, he emphasized. (end)
