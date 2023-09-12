Global Spectrum Analyzer Market Size To Reach Usd 3.22 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spectrum analyzer market size was USD 1.48 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing applications of spectrum analyzers in satellite communication systems for broadcasting, navigation, and other applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Don't Miss Out! Click Here to Access the Sample Report @ Spectrum analyzers are used to analyze signal frequency and amplitude in logarithmic scale when electric signal passes through the system such as in real-time spectrum analyzer. In addition, rising implementation of wireless networks is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. In research endeavors, spectrum analyzers play a pivotal role, serving as essential tools across diverse domains. These analyzers are widely used in design, testing, and maintenance of electronic equipment and are crucial for ensuring the quality and reliability of electronic devices. However, presence of alternative spectrum technologies and lack of specialized expertise required to operate spectrum analyzers are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. As technological advancement persists, substitute strategies for analyzing and managing Radio Frequency (RF) spectrum are gaining ground. These alternative methods, encompassing Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) and cloud-based spectrum analysis platforms, offer enhanced flexibility and cost-effectiveness when compared to traditional spectrum analyzers. Wisdom Made Affordable: Grab Your Discounted Report @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.48 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.1 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.22 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, network type, offering, form factor, frequency range, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Fortive, Keysight Technologies, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Anritsu, Advantest Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, National Instruments Corp., Teledyne LeCroy, Giga-tronics Incorporated, and LP Technologies Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global spectrum analyzer market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective spectrum analyzers. Some major players included in the global spectrum analyzer market report are:



Strategic Development

On 5 May 2023, SAF Tehnika's range of portable spectrum analyzers, known as Spectrum Connect, enhanced its product range to include a new variant covering frequencies from 10 MHz to 3000 MHz. This collection consists of seven handheld spectrum analyzers, covering frequencies from 10 MHz to 87 GHz. Each analyzer within the lineup is tailored to a particular frequency range for specialized usage.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The wireless segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global spectrum analyzer market in 2022. This is due to precise identification and characterization of Radio Frequency (RF) signals, identification of sources of interference, and effective spectrum management. Increasing use of wireless technologies, such as 5G, inteof Things (IoT), and Wi-Fi, has led to a more complex and congested RF spectrum environment. The use of spectrum analyzers becomes imperative for efficient allocation of frequencies to prevent disruptions and ensure seamless communication.

The handheld spectrum analyzer segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global spectrum analyzers market over the forecast period. This is due to rising adoption of wireless technologies, including 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi, along with the convenience of mobility and flexibility. This will enable technicians and engineers to swiftly detect interference sources, assess signal integrity, and optimize spectrum usage without location constraints. The compact form and impressive capabilities ensure easy transportability to diverse sites, making these indispensable for field surveys, site evaluations, and real-time spectrum monitoring.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global spectrum analyzer market in 2022. This is due to increasing investments in Information Technology (IT) and telecommunications sectors, rapid integration of wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). In addition, strict Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) standards and minimize interference challenges across electronics, automotive, and other industries is another key factor driving market revenue growth. As wireless technologies become pervasive across varidomains, the RF spectrum becomes more crowded and prone to disruptions. Spectrum analyzers empower businesses to effectively manage and optimize their wireless communication environments. Enterprises can ensure the reliable operation of wireless devices, enhance overall performance, and sustain seamless connectivity amidst the escalating complexities of wireless networks, by leveraging spectrum analyzers. On 14 March 2023, Keysight Technologies, Inc. unveiled a Real-Time Spectrum Analysis (RTSA) offering that supports a maximum Rbandwidth of 2 GHz, designed to work in conjunction with the Keysight N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer. This software-driven Rsolution is designed for monitoring satellite signals and interference, granting satellite network operators the ability to deliver superior Quality of Service (QoS) to their users.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spectrum analyzer market on the basis type, network type, offering, form factor, frequency range, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



RF Tuning Method



Vector Signal Spectrum Analyzer



Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer



Swept-Tuned Spectrum Analyzer



Super Heterodyne



Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)

Parallel Filter Analyzer

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Wired Wireless

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Product Software

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Portable Spectrum Analyzer



Handheld Spectrum Analyzer Benchtop Spectrum Analyzer

Frequency Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Less than 6 GHz



6 GHz to 18 GHz More than 18 GHz

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Aerospace and Defense



Healthcare



Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication



Automotive and Transportation



Semiconductor and Electronics



Industrial and Energy



Government Sector

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Contact Us:

Read our Press Release @



