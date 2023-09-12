Turkey sends condolences to impacted citizens by severe storm, flooding in Libya

(MENAFN) Cevdet Yilmaz, the vice leader of Turkey, sent his condolences on Monday to the 1000 of citizens in eastern Libya who had been impacted by a severe storm and flooding.



"Turkey stands with the Libyan people,” in a message on X, previously referred to as Twitter, Ylmaz stated.



“I convey my condolences to those affected by the flood disaster in #Libya. May God have mercy on those who lost their lives, and (I) wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he stated.



Additionally, he stressed Turkey's assistance to the Libyan people during these "difficult" times.



An Anadolu reporter on the ground said that Storm Daniel stormed across numerous regions of eastern Libya on Sunday, especially the cities of Benghazi, Al Bayda, and Al-Marj, in addition to Soussa and Derna.



Over 2,000 people have died as a result of the floods in Derna, and many more are reportedly missing.



Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the leader of Libya's unity administration, had earlier on Monday proclaimed all places vulnerable to the storm and flooding to be "disaster zones."

MENAFN12092023000045015682ID1107053087