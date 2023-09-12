17th Annual Global Wellness Summit to Offer Simultaneous Translation in 30+ Languages with Wordly

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar – 12 September 2023 – The 17th Annual Global Wellness Summit, the premier event in the global wellness industry, is set to take place from November 6-9, 2023, at the world’s first sustainably regenerated district in Msheireb Downtown Doha. This year, the Global Wellness Summit will feature a groundbreaking partnership with Wordly, enabling delegates to access simultaneous translation services for all talks and panels featured in the extensive agenda in over 30 languages.



“We are incredibly proud to present this feature at the upcoming Global Wellness Summit in Msheireb Downtown Doha. As an organisation working towards a more sustainable, inclusive future, we know that access to information is a crucial step to embedding sustainable practices within our communities. It is important to meet people where they are to enable positive behaviour change, which includes language accessibility,” said Director of Marketing and Communications at Msheireb Properties, Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla.



With a focus on global wellness and holistic well-being, the Global Wellness Summit serves as the ultimate platform for industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators to come together and shape the future of the wellness economy. The event attracts renowned thought leaders and speakers from across the globe, making it an essential gathering for anyone invested in the wellness sector. Several prominent speakers have already been announced, including HRH Princess Tatiana Blatnik, International Ambassador of The Hellenic Initiative and Philanthropist at Breathe Hellas; U.S. gymnast and mental health advocate Simone Biles; Michelle A. Williams, Dean of the Faculty, Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health; and Beautiful Destinations Founder and CEO Jeremy Jauncey.



The pioneering translation technology that will be used at this year’s Global Wellness Summit ensures that delegates from diverse linguistic backgrounds can fully engage with the enriching content presented throughout the Summit. With the introduction of Wordly's translation services, the Summit aims to break down language barriers, allowing attendees to gain invaluable insights and connect with experts from around the world. Wordly will be accessible from personal devices (phone, tablet, or computer) after joining a session using the QR code or URL provided. Attendees will also have the option to read captions or listen to audio via headphones in their preferred language, including Arabic, Bahasa (Indonesian), Bengali, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Tagalog, Tamil, Thai, Vietnamese, and more.



Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, is the host sponsor for the Global Wellness Summit; co-chairs for the event are Eng Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, and Cathy Feliciano-Chon, founder of CatchOn – A Finn Partners Company.



Registration for the 17th Annual Global Wellness Summit is now open. Visit the Global Wellness Summit website to find out more and register to attend this year in Msheireb Downtown Doha.



About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.



Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.



Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.



It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.



About the Global Wellness Summit

The Global Wellness Summit serves as the beating heart of the multi-trillion-dollar global wellness economy. This vital conference attracts renowned wellness leaders from across the globe, facilitating powerful relationships, strategic investments, and the exchange of game-changing business ideas. As the foremost global gathering on the business of wellness, the summit drives collaboration, inspires innovation, and identifies emerging trends.





This year’s Summit is dedicated to the theme “A Time of Transformation” and will be hosted by Msheireb Downtown Doha in Qatar, deemed as one of the most forward-thinking and sustainable city districts worldwide. From global experts on travel and hospitality, to elite athletes highlighting the intersections of sports and wellness, to researchers addressing the future of longevity medicine, the speakers at the 17th annual Global Wellness Summit illustrate the breadth of the wellness economy and the brilliant minds that will gather to discuss the future of wellness







