Gas Pipelines, Power Lines Damaged As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the evening of September 11, 2023, the enemy attacked Nikopol. At night, they shelled Marhanets. Heavy artillery was used,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, seven detached houses were damaged, as well as household buildings and shops. Three gas pipelines and three power transmissions lines were seriously hit.

Meanwhile, this morning Russian invaders have struck the Synelnykove district's Velyka Mykhailivka community. A power transmission line was damaged.

According to the preliminary data, civilians remained unharmed.

A reminder that a total of 30 combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. Russian troops launched 10 missile strikes and 53 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects over 56 times.