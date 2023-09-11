Tiktok Celebrates Fashion Month With Global Creators, Trends

To celebrate #TikTokFashion and its influential community, TikTok is hosting a series of events and activities from September 10 to October 3, coinciding with Fashion Month. TikTok users can join the celebration and get their style on by discovering the best fashion and beauty content, special moments from the runway, creators to watch, brands to love, and more.

As part of the celebration, TikTok is also launching the #TikTokFashion Collective, a group of creators from around the world who are shaping the future of fashion on TikTok and beyond. The collective includes models, photographers, emerging designers, and savvy fashion commentators who represent the most exciting voices breaking into the industry. They are reimagining fashion through their authenticity, self-expression, and creativity.

TikTok is more than just a platform for viral videos. It is also a hub for fashion and beauty enthusiasts who share their styles, tips and inspirations with a global community of over 1 billion users. TikTok influences and shapes the top trends in the industry, making fashion more relatable and accessible.

Members of the collective will participate in local Fashion Week events and work with TikTok to share content from the most exciting moments of Fashion Month. Users can follow along #TikTokFashion Collective to get their take on the top trends and go behind-the-scenes from some of the most exciting fashion moments in the industry. Content from the #TikTokFashion Collective will also be featured in the Fashion Month Hub, making it easier than ever for users to follow along with their Fashion Month journeys. Users can also get to know more about the #TikTokFashion collective via the TikTok lookbook.

The #TikTokFashion Collective includes four creators from Egypt:



@rana.reviews Rana is a beauty, lifestyle and fashion creator who started posting content focused on vlogs, hacks and #GRWM videos after studying architecture and being inspired by her mom. She was named the Top Beauty Creator at the TikTok Awards (MENA) in 2022.

@safasrour Safa is a Middle Eastern-American fashion, beauty and health creator who advocates for women, human rights and youth empowerment. She started curating content about health, beauty and lifestyle while studying medicine in New York City. She has collaborated with many luxury brands in the beauty space and has over 6 million followers across social media. She is also involved in philanthropic efforts, such as raising awareness about Syrian refugees and supporting Dubai Ambulance's initiatives.

@oshabra Omar is a healthcare practitioner based in Jeddah, who combines his passion for fashion and healthcare in his content. He shares content related to fashion and healthcare as well as outfit inspiration on his off-duty days. @adhamalsaiaari Adham is a creative professional who shares valuable content with his followers showcasing the latest trends and news in fashion, offering tips and tricks for aspiring stylists, with the ultimate goal to maintain and foster a meaningful connection with his audience.

Last year, TikTok Fashion Month generated a lot of excitement among users, with #WhatToWear capturing 1.28 billion views globally and #TikTokSalon garnering 2.46 billion video views in the MENA region. #TikTokFashion also dazzled with 807 million video views globally and in the MENA region.

TikTok continues to support the fashion and creative industries around the world through strategic partnerships that celebrate and open up new opportunities for designers, brands and small businesses. These partnerships include Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, Egypt Fashion Week, Copenhagen Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, MexFashion Week and Madrid Fashion Week.

” On TikTok, fashion and beauty go hand in hand with creativity, diversity and authenticity. It's been incredible to see fashion and beauty creators achieve success on and beyond our platform. As we welcome Fashion Month, we are looking forward to inspiring our global community by bringing them closer to the runway, introducing unique experiences and spotlighting fashion's most talented voices – everything that's shaping what's trending tomorrow on TikTok and beyond,” said VaneCraft, Global Head of Lifestyle and Education at TikTok.

TikTok is delighted to bring you an exciting month of programming throughout Fashion Month and celebrate the trends, creators, brands and moments that make TikTok fashion's most diverse, authentic and inclusive destination today and tomorrow.