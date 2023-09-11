Netwrix Is Recognized As A Visionary In The 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Privileged Access Management

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management.

Netwrix Privilege Secure reduces an organization's attack surface and prevents lateral movement by replacing risky privileged accounts with ephemeral ones that grant the minimum access required and exist only as long as needed. Additionally, Netwrix Privilege Secure, with its real-time account visibility, helps eliminate privilege account sprawl and ensure a least privilege approach for endpoints, enabling end-to-end security for privileged access. Alternatively, the solution can enrich an existing PAM vault.

"Netwrix's recent annual security report

revealed that more than a third (36%) of organizations with cyber insurance had to have a PAM solution in order to qualify for the policy and reduce the chance of a data breach," says Michael Tweddle, Chief Product Officer at Netwrix. "We believe that the recognition of Netwrix as a Visionary by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management demonstrates our commitment to addressing the pressing security concern of locking down privileged access."

To learn more about PAM trends and solutions, download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management here .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Felix Gaehtgens, James Hoover, Michael Kelley, Brian Guthrie, Abhyuday Data, 5 September 2023.

Netwrix makes data security easy. Since 2006, Netwrix solutions have been simplifying the lives of security professionals by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data to reduce the risk of a breach, and to detect, respond to and recover from attacks, limiting their impact. More than 13,500 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to strengthen their security and compliance posture across all three primary attack vectors: data, identity and infrastructure.

