Madman Technologies: Boosting It Sector In Odisha

Established in 2019, Madman Technologies is an IT Consulting Firm, based in NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India which offers both large-scale corporations and small-scale organizations personalized solutions. Madman Technologies' intention is to establish its own operations in Odisha, India, and has just been realized due to the ongoing expansion of the IT industry and the rising demand for creative and efficient IT solutions.

Odisha can grow in the range of 8 to 8.5 percent in 2023-24 in real terms, the report said, adding that the state is expected to grow at a rate higher than the All-India average growth.

And we “MADMAN TECHNOLOGIES” are here to give a boost to employment and solutions in the field of Information Technology (IT) in Odisha.

The company's Spokesperson said,“We are very thrilled that we have done our expansion office in Odisha and found that, companies which are local here are given more opportunities, so here we are.”

As Odisha works to foster an atmosphere that would encourage investment in the state through variprograms, the IT sector is becoming more and more important to the state. The state's balanced socioeconomic progress is likewise being ushered in by it and“Technologies“are here, your number one source for products and solutions in the fields of Information Technology, Data Centre Solutions, Video Analytics, Cyber Security Audits, Network Design, IoT/IoE, LMS, and Drone Requirement & Analysis, Robotics Design and Consulting, Custom Software Design, AMC among a host of other services and products.

“We are excited to open our regional head office (HO) in Odisha so that Eastern territories are explored and taken care of,” said Manish Gupta, the company's Chief Strategy Officer, whose excellent knowledge and experience continued to provide support the company providing innovative products that fulfill the necessities of all their customers.

Odisha's metamorphosis as the top IT hotspot was further highlighted by the recently ended "Make in Odisha" summit. It has been approved for more than 15 big IT companies to open their facilities in the upcoming months, and, as “MADMAN TECHNOLOGIES” is certified under start-up India our goal is to provide you with the newest technical goods and services while continuously providing back-end assistance. For your growth and development, we build a knowledgeable and skilled workplace.

The early-stage firm Madman Technologies Private Limited offers technical consulting, data centre design & implementation, video conferencing, and support services. With other locations in Bhopal and Pune, the business is based in Noida, India.

