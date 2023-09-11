Kaztransoil Increases Volume Of Oil Sent To Baku Port By Over Tenfold

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 11. Kazakhstan's
KazTransOil increased the volume of Kazakh oil exports to the port
of Baku by 12 times from January thorough August of 2023, a source
at the company told Trend .
Thus, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the port
of Aktau for export from January thorough August of this year
amounted to 2.164 million tons, which is 759,000 tons, or 54
percent more compared to the same period last year.
Oil exported from the port of Aktau was produced from the Tengiz
field (520,000 tons), from the Dunga field (252,000 tons), from the
fields of the Buzachi Peninsula (1.385 million tons) and from the
Kashagan field (7,000 tons).
The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for
export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume
of raw materials shipped towards the port of Baku, from 69,000 tons
to 838,000 tons, which is 12 times more than in the same period in
2022.
In addition, in the reporting period, 1.327 million tons of oil
were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of
Makhachkala.
In 2022, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev ordered to increase the volume of oil transportation along
the Trans-Caspian corridor. Following this, Kazakh KazMunayGas and
Azerbaijan's SOCAR signed an agreement providing for the
transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz
field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.
Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said
that, deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from
Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of
2023.
"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers
transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The
initial agreement between the parties provided for the
transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given
that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to
transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.
