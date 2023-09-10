Iran's Vp Expresses Concern Over Communication Outside '3+3' Format In South Caucasus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The situation
in the South Caucabecomes more complicated when there are
interactions beyond the '3 + 3' format, (Russia, Iran and Türkiye,
p3 South Caucacountries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, and
Armenia), Iran's Vice President Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on his page
on X, while announcing the details of the telephone conversation
between the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and the Prime Minister
of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.
According to Jamshidi, cooperating with foreigners, carrying out
military exercises with them and making suspicitrips make the
situation even more difficult.
Jamshidi noted that the situation worsens when there are foreign
collaborations, joint military drills and dubitravels.
Iran shows that it is aware of varidisturbing steps taken by
Armenia in the region recently. Iran wants regional issues to be
resolved by regional countries.
Armenia's recent actions in the region are troubling to Iran,
which prefers to see regional problems solved by regional
actors.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN10092023000187011040ID1107041105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.