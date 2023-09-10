Sunday, 10 September 2023 11:22 GMT

Iran's Vp Expresses Concern Over Communication Outside '3+3' Format In South Caucasus


9/10/2023 3:06:25 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The situation in the South Caucabecomes more complicated when there are interactions beyond the '3 + 3' format, (Russia, Iran and Türkiye, p3 South Caucacountries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia), Iran's Vice President Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on his page on X, while announcing the details of the telephone conversation between the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

According to Jamshidi, cooperating with foreigners, carrying out military exercises with them and making suspicitrips make the situation even more difficult.

Jamshidi noted that the situation worsens when there are foreign collaborations, joint military drills and dubitravels.

Iran shows that it is aware of varidisturbing steps taken by Armenia in the region recently. Iran wants regional issues to be resolved by regional countries.

Armenia's recent actions in the region are troubling to Iran, which prefers to see regional problems solved by regional actors.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN10092023000187011040ID1107041105

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search