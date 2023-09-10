Dprk Held Paramilitary Parade To Celebrate 75Th Founding Anniversary

The DPRK held the parade at the Kim Il Sung Square, in its capital, Pyongyang yesterday, with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, in attendance, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Members of the Russian Army Academic Song and Dance Ensemble, diplomatic envoys of China and Russia in Pyongyang were on the guest list, and a national meeting to mark the country's 75th birthday was held in Pyongyang yesterday, said the KCNA.

Kim Tok Hun, premier of the DPRK Cabinet, recollected the historic course of the DPRK's founding and development, in a report addressing the national meeting. He stressed the will of the DPRK government to“further consolidate the people's power and bolster up the overall national power,” and asked all the civilians and military personnel to jointly build a prosperand powerful country under the leadership of the country's ruling party.– NNN-YONHAP