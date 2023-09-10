Fight Against Corruption Will Help Ukraine Secure Long-Term U.S. Support George Bush

The 43rd U.S. President, George Bush Jr., said this at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Ukrinform reports.

"We will all Ukraine until Russian is driven out of the country. When people fight for their own freedom, it provides an extra incentive. [...] One of the things that the Ukrainians need to be concerned about in order to maintain U.S. support is [the fight against] corruption. They got to make sure that our taxpayers' money is not taken for purposes other than defending Ukraine against Russia. Because it irritates Americans to think their money is going to somebody's pocket," Bush said.

According to him, American society should be informed that in the event of Ukraine's defeat, Putin will not stop and continue his aggressive policy. "If Ukraine were to fall to Russia, we'll be involved with Poland or Lithuania and Latvia or Romania," he said.

At the same time, he said that the U.S. should not impose its vision of peace on Ukraine, the decision should be solely up to the people of Ukraine and its leadership.

Photo: Getty Images