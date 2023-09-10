'Nones' Still No Match For Us Christian Nationalism

As more people leave religiinstitutions, or never join them in the first place, it's easy to assume this demographic will command more influence. But as a sociologist who studies politics and religion , I wanted to know whether there was evidence that this religichange could actually make a strong political impact.

There are reasons to be skeptical of unaffiliated Americans' power at the ballot box. Religiinstitutions have long been key for mobilizing voters, both on the left and the right .

Religiously unaffiliated people tend to be younger , and younger people tend to vote less often . What's more, exit polls from recent elections show the religiously unaffiliated may be a smaller percentage of voters than of the general population.

Most importantly, it's hard to put the“unaffiliated” in a box. Only a third of them identify as atheists or agnostics . While there is a smaller core of secular activists , they tend to hold different views from the larger group of people who are religiously unaffiliated, such as being more concerned about the separation of church and state.

By combining all unaffiliated people as“the nones,” researchers and political analysts risk missing key details about this large and diverse constituency.

In order to learn more about which parts of religiously unaffiliated populations turn out to vote, I used data from the Cooperative Election Study , or CES, for presidential elections in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. The CES collects large surveys and then matches individual respondents in those surveys to validated voter turnout records.

These surveys were different from exit polls in some key ways. For example, according to these survey samples, overall validated voter turnout looked higher in many groups, not just the unaffiliated, than exit polls suggested.