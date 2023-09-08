Pakistan Concerned Over Remaining Us Arms Threat In Afghanistan: Baloch

According to Dawn.com, Zahra Baloch, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said in a press conference that the country is concerned about a threat that may emanate from the leftover weapons in Afghanistan, potentially affecting the region, including Pakistan.

This comes as John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, recently said that the United States did not leave any military equipment in Afghanistan.

The U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday, in a press conference in Washington, that after the withdrawal, U.S. forces only left several aircraft and unusable equipment at Kabul airport.

Despite previreports that the United States left approximately 7 billion dollars worth of military equipment behind after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has called on countries to pay attention to the issue of leftover weapons in Afghanistan.

She said,“We do not blame anyone, but the remaining weapons in Afghanistan require global attention because they have now fallen into the hands of terrorist groups.”

Baloch continued expressing concerns about Pakistan's border and said they are in contact with Afghan authorities. Ms Baloch added that Pakistan wants to avoid creating problems at the border for traders or ordinary people.

She emphasized that there must be peace and security at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

This comes as Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan's interim Prime Minister, recently claimed that leftover U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan has fallen into the hands of insurgents, creating a new challenge for Islamabad.