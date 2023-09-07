Meteorologists Caution Against Poor Visibility

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Meteorological Department cautioned that dense fog and humidity are forecast to bring visibility to less than one kilometer on Thursday/Friday night.
Warning motorists against high speed, the Dept. said that these hot and humid weather conditions are expected to last between 11:00 p.m., Thursday, and 7:00 a.m., Friday.
Director of the Dept. Abdulaziz Al-Karrawi noted that absolute humidity reached 100 percent in Al-Nuwaiseeb district, Al-Ahmadi Governorate, south Kuwait. (end)
