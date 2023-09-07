Kuwait Fm Chairs Delegation At Gcc-Japanese Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chaired on Thursday the Kuwaiti delegation that took part in the GCC-Japanese ministerial meeting held at the GCC headquarters in the Saudi capital.
Omani Foreign Minister and the chairperson of the current GCC session, Badr Albousaeedi, headed the GCC side in the meeting, while the Japanese party was led by Foreign Minister Hayashi Toshimasa, pthe GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Bedaiwi.
The meeting addressed means of promoting bilateral relations.
The ministers along with their Japanese peer affirmed necessity of boosting the strategic dialogue according to the memo inked in January 2012 and extending the joint task plan for the 2024-2028 period.
The two sides discussed schemes for enhancing cooperation in the economic, investment, development, technological and energy fields.
Earlier, Sheikh Salem met his Japanese counterpart on sidelines of the meeting, discussing means of boosting commerical cooperation. (pickup previous)
