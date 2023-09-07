UN head expresses concern about state of affairs in Myanmar

(MENAFN) The head of the UN expressed his concern about the state of affairs in Myanmar on Thursday and urged the country's military rulers to respect public opinion, free political detainees, as well as reestablish democracy.



"I remain deeply concerned about the worsening political, humanitarian, and human rights situation in Myanmar, including Rakhine State, and the plight of the massive number of refugees living in desperate conditions," remarked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a press conference held in Indonesia in conjunction with the ASEAN meeting.



The 43rd ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) conference has been taking place in Indonesia since Monday.



In accordance with a post on the UN website, he praised the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus and urged all nations to keep looking for a coordinated approach to Myanmar.



"I also appreciate the determined efforts of Indonesia as chair of the ASEAN to engage all sides to the conflict in political dialogue," Guterres continued by pleading for Myanmar's military rulers to respect the will of their populace, free all political detainees, and make way for the return of democratic governance.



Since the military in Myanmar overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's administration in a coup in February two years ago, thousands have passed away and been internally displaced.

