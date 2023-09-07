Dubai Centre For Ai's Accelerator Programs Attract 615 Startups From 55 Countries

Dubai, September 6, 2023: 615 startups from 55 countries have applied in the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence's (DCAI) Accelerator Programs since its launch, earlier this year by the Dubai Future Foundation.





30 startups have secured their spot in the program and will develop their innovative AI solutions during the 8-week program, launched to provide advanced technology startups and entrepreneurs with an opportunity to develop AI uses and applications in the government and media sectors at AREA 2071.

The accelerator, the first of its kind, was developed in cooperation between DCAI and Dubai Future Accelerators, one of Dubai Future Foundation's (DFF) initiatives. The program supports the development of innovative AI-based solutions to current and future challenges in two main sectors: government services and media and communications.



Saeed Al Falasi, Director of DCAI, said:“The launch of this program follows the inception of DCAI by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, with the aim of transforming Dubai into a global pioneer in deploying AI tools in the public sector.”

He continued:“The DCAI Accelerator Programs supports the government sector in Dubai by developing new projects and finding innovative solutions to current and future challenges. This global initiative empowers startups and entrepreneurs from around the world, enhancing Dubai's leadership in employing future technology to keep pace with rapid changes in varisectors.”



Al Falasi added:“This program has global significance and has received international interest. It represents an innovative model through which Dubai aims to attract technology companies to work with government agencies to harness AI tools for shaping the future of governance and enhancing quality of life for all.”

The DCAI Accelerator is split into two programs: the Future of Generative AI in Government Services, and the Future of Generative AI in Media and Communications.

The Future of Generative AI in Government Services Program aims to make Dubai a global leader in government services, achieving the highest levels of speed, quality and efficiency through technology.



The program focuses on refining existing services, creating new, innovative services, enhancing operational efficiency, and enabling government employees to use generative AI tools to increase productivity and ensure everyone, anywhere, can access services.

The Future of Generative AI in Media and Communications Program focuses on cooperating with international AI startups to employ the latest media content creation practices, streamline distribution, maximise reach, tailor user experiences, reduce costs, improve quality and income, and apply AI for data analysis and strategic planning, as well as helping advertisers maximise their return on investment and personalise ads using AI.

The DCAI Accelerator Programs offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance the growth of their business and expand their reach in new sectors and markets locally, regionally and globally. Entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to work with government entities and connect with experts and specialists in varifuture sectors from the and around the world.



The projects will be evaluated by a specialised committee that includes experts in AI applications. Successful applicants will be invited to Dubai to work closely with government agencies to develop their projects and prepare for their implementation.

Earlier this year, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, launched the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence in AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai, with the aim of supporting Dubai's government entities to employ future technology in preparation for the transformations of varisectors.



DFF, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council and Dubai Digital Authority oversee the implementation of DCAI's goals and outcomes in collaboration with varistakeholders, especially in the field of developing legislation related to AI applications, implementation, developing world-class global solutions, and supporting national talents.



