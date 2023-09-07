Iraq Reopens Safwan Border Crossing With Kuwait

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani officially reopened the Safwan Border Crossing with Kuwait on Saturday after extensive renovations aimed at increasing capacity and efficiency.

During his visit, Prime Minister Al-Sudani toured the facility, inspected its operations, and met with travelers from Gulf Arab countries, instructing officials to facilitate the entry of Kuwaiti visitors into Iraq.

The renovated border crossing, covering approximately 291 acres, has been designed to accommodate up to 1,000 trucks and vehicles daily, thanks to the implementation of advanced customs processing technologies and electronic clearance of goods.

This is expected to boost customs revenue, reduce congestion, and stimulate economic and commercial activity, while also promoting tourism between Iraq and the Gulf Arab states.

Following the reopening, Prime Minister Al-Sudani visited nearby processions near the Safwan Border Crossing, where he met with organizers and citizens. He commended their hospitality as they received visitors heading to the holy city of Karbala to participate in the Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) Arbaeen pilgrimage.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)