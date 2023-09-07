Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion Inside: industry-leading air conditioners by Sharp

07.09.2023 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Media Release 07.09.2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Sensirion Inside: industry-leading air conditioners by Sharp Sharp Corporation, a leading provider of electronic products and air conditioning solutions, has recently launched its innovative R-X series, the industry's only aircon equipped with a CO2 sensor. With this new feature, customers can breathe clean and healthy air while enjoying a comfortable indoor environment. The company relies on Sensirion's miniature 2 sensor for accurate measurements.

Stäfa, Switzerland – As concerns about indoor air quality continue to grow around the world, Sharp's response is a new generation of air conditioners with the exclusive CO2 feature. By integrating Sensirion's CO2 sensor into their air conditioners, Sharp is reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative products that improve the quality of life for its customers. The CO2 sensor enables Sharps' air conditioner to notify users when they need to ventilate, but also to reduce power consumption while ventilation happens and avoid wasting energy. The miniaturized CO2 sensor is based on the photoacoustic sensing principle and Sensirion's patented PASens® and CMOSens® technology to provide accurate and reliable measurements. Its small size and SMD compatibility allow for cost-effective integration, making it an ideal choice for customers who want to boost design freedom. "Our collaboration with Sensirion highlights the importance of partnerships in developing sustainable solutions that meet customers' evolving needs. As concerns about indoor air quality continue to grow, we ensure that our customers have access to the latest technology that improves their quality of life," says Mr. Ohnishi, Engineer Division Manager at Sharp. In addition to the CO2 function, Sharp's new air conditioner features its unique Plasmacluster air purification technology, which purifies the air by increasing the ion concentration to 50,000 or more/cm3. The unit has both heating and cooling function, that works with Sharp's original double-opening long panel to optimize the distribution of air during operation. With these features, the air conditioner becomes a key indoor air quality device to help keep the space comfortable.



To keep the air conditioner clean, the R-X series is equipped with a dust block filter that suppresses the ingress of fine dust.

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerinternational subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at About Sharp Business Activities Mainly manufacturing and sales of telecommunications equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components.

Founding Founder, Tokuji Hayakawa, was awarded a patent for the "Tokubijo" snap buckle (he was 18 years old at the time). On September 15, 1912, he established a small metalworking shop in Matsui-cho, Honjo, Tokyo.

Head Office Sakai City, Osaka, Japan

Employees Consolidated: 46,200 Japan: 18,099 (Sharp Corporation 5,321 / other Consolidated 12,778) Overseas: 28,101 (Consolidated) (as of March 31, 2023) Additional features:



File: Sharp air conditioner series R-X



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Sensirion Holding AG Laubisrütistrasse 50 8712 Stäfa Switzerland Phone: +41 44 306 40 00 Fax: +41 44 306 49 06 Internet: ISIN: CH0406705126 Valor: A2JGBW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1718755



End of News EQS News Service