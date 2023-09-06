Kinomap Announces New Video Preview Integration With Strava

HOPKINTON, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinomap, an interactive video-based training app for runners, cyclists and rowers, today announced a new integration with Strava, the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, that allows users of both platforms to upload 10-second video clips.

Integrated with Strava since 2016, Kinomap's new video previews will be automatically generated when sessions are exported to Strava. The integration update

is now available for all users.

Kinomap app workout exports now display as 10 second clips within Strava

The new video preview feature replaces a static thumbnail image that previously appeared when a Kinomap session was exported to Strava, providing an exciting new dynamic for viewers and quick glimpse of the action recorded in the user's workout.

Kinomap

is an interactive training app for indoor cycling, running, and rowing used by millions of athletes to record their workout routes and preview race courses before competing. The platform is available in 15 languages, has 370,000 miles of geolocated routes and more than 40,000 training videos in over 195 countries.

"The integration of Kinomap and Strava continues to elevate. We know our users will be very excited to see video previews of their workout and race activity within Strava," said

Philippe Moity, Co-Founder and CEO of Kinomap, SAS. "How many more miles might be motivated by 10 seconds? We're guessing millions."

For more information on Strava or to start a free subscription trial visit .

Learn more about Kinomap at kinomap

and download the app for your Apple

or Android

device.

About Strava

Strava is the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, with more than 100 million community members in over 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

About Kinomap

Kinomap is an interactive training app for indoor cycling, running and rowing. It is the world's largest geolocated video sharing platform, with thousands of videos from the best tracks around the world. The app pairs to your cardio equipment and responds to the inclines and resistance seen in the video on your screen. Kinomap's mission is to connect people with the most scenic and popular routes around the world, and give our community a truly innovative exercise experience. The Kinomap platform is available in 15 languages, has 370,000 miles of geolocated routes and more than 40,000 training videos in over 195 countries worldwide.

Media inquiries,

please contact Charlotte Berthelot, Director of Marketing and Communications, at

[email protected]

SOURCE Kinomap