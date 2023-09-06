Rites & Ihub Divyasampark Iit-Roorkee Sign Mou To Explore Business Avenues

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, September 6, 2023: RITES Limited, a leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT-Roorkee, to jointly explore business opportunities related to innovative technologies.
Under this arrangement, RITES and iHUB DivyaSampark IIT-Roorkee will collaborate on projects, events, and network facilitation to explore opportunities for Cyber Physical Systems-related innovation and emphasis on developing technology/Industry 4.0 and AI-based solutions to meet the industry's requirements.
Both entities will also collaborate and explore AI applications in the fields such as rolling stock maintenance, inspection, maintenance of bridges, office management, and airports etc.
About RITES Limited:
RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 49 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.
About iHUB DivyaSampark IIT-Roorkee:
iHUB DivyaSampark is a Technology Innovation Hub at IIT-Roorkee, set up under National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical systems (NM-ICPS), initiated by the Department of Science and Technology, for doing interdisciplinary, collaborative, and translational innovation in the broad area of devices and materials for Cyber Physical Systems to enable technological innovation.
