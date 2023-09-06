Natural Gas Forecast: Struggles With Forward Momentum

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Natural gas markets experienced a challenging trading session on Tuesday, marked by ongoing consolidation and choppiness. This uncertain environment has prompted cautitrading decisions among investors. While the market presents opportunities, it's essential to approach it with a measured perspective. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Currently, the market's volatile state has discouraged aggressive investment. As a prudent strategy, leveraging is being avoided to prevent potential losses. A long position is being maintained in the market through the ETF market, providing exposure to natural gas without the risks associated with leverage.Looking ahead, the anticipation of winter plays a significant role in the market's trajectory. The impending colder months often lead to increased demand for natural gas, influencing market dynamics. The European market's growing interest in purchasing liquefied natural gas from the United States further reinforces this trend.The pivotal point to watch for is the $3.00 level. A breakthrough at this level could signal a true breakout in the market. If achieved, the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average could be the next target, followed by the $5.00 level. These milestones are seen as potential milestones that could pave the way for significant gains.It's important to consider the broader context when evaluating natural gas prices. The market is impacted by varifactors, including geopolitical considerations. The increasing demand for natural gas in Europe emphasizes the role of the United States as a supplier, positioning the country as a key player in the global energy market.Traders Should be PatientWhile patience is required in navigating the current market conditions, the long-term outlook remains optimistic. Holding onto positions amidst the extended waiting period can be challenging, but it's a necessary exercise to reap potential rewards. By the end of the year, the market is anticipated to demonstrate a considerable uptrend, resulting in substantial gains for investors who maintain their positions.Ultimately, the natural gas market's recent struggles underscore the importance of a cautiand patient approach. The ongoing consolidation and choppiness have influenced trading decisions, leading to a deliberate avoidance of leverage. The impending winter and the United States' role as a major supplier to Europe paint a positive picture for the market's future. While waiting for opportunities might be testing, the potential gains down the line are expected to make the patience worthwhile.Ready to trade Natural Gas Forex ? We've made a list of the best commodity broker platforms worth trading with.
MENAFN06092023000131011023ID1107020922
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.