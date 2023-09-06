Forum To Bring Together Halal Players In Brazil

São Paulo – The Global Halal Brazil Business Forum (GHB), Brazil's most prominent event on halal, will be an opportunity for meeting and networking between professionals and businesspeople who work or intend to work in this niche. The forum will occur on October 23 and 24 in the capital of São Paulo and is expected to bring together over 400 people at the World Trade Center.

Businesspeople, executives, specialists, scholars, authorities, public sector representatives, and professionals from institutions and sector associations are expected from Brazil and countries with Muslim populations, including Arabs. Pictured above, the 2021 edition of GHB.

The last edition of GHB also had a networking space

“GHB is the only space with a biannual program bringing together all these links. Today in Brazil, no other major event focuses on halal with this dimension, providing both the discussion of the subject and the meeting of these players,” said the Marketing & Content director of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), Silvana Gomes.

The ABCC holds the forum together with the certification entity FAMBRAS Halal. Carrying out GHB, the two will set the stage for discussing a market in which Brazil has already established itself as a significant animal protein supplier and is seeking new spaces. Halal products are produced following the practices of Islam and are suitable for consumption by Muslims.

Over its two days, GHB will have plenary sessions covering the major halal issues, where renowned experts on each topic will speak. The debates will be the pivotal axis of the event, but it will also feature professional contacts. GHB sponsors will exhibit their products and services in a space close to the auditorium, where participants can meet for networking.

2021: In addition to plenaries, networking

The varied profiles of participants could favor meeting possible partners for business or collaborations. Gomes recalled international buyers and journalists will also be at the GHB, coming to São Paulo as part of the Halal do Brasil Project, carried out by the ABCC and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to boost the export of halal food and beverages with added value.

“The forum will bring as speakers different players from the halal ecosystem, scholars, and specialized consultants who are in contact with the big brands supplying the halal market and know the issues and concerns and what works better in this market. It's a ripe time to approach them and learn a little more about the opportunities in the global halal market,” said Gomes.

The Islamic market has around 60 countries, with a population of about 1.97 billion and an economic turnover of USD 5.7 trillion annually. Halal products are consumed both in Islamic-majority countries and others with a share of inhabitants following that religion. The niche also reaches non-Muslims, as many look for halal-certified products with a view to quality and production practices.

Gomes called on Brazilian exporters to look forward to serving these populations.“The sooner participants in the export value chain – not only exporters, but also logistics operators, service providers, and others involved in foreign trade – understand the size of this market and the importance of being in it, the better. Close to a third of the global population will be Muslim in the coming years,” she said.

Registration to participate in GHB is open and free of charge. In addition to the in-person event, it will be broadcast on YouTube. Companies can sponsor the event, showcase their brands, and access exclusive networking rooms.

Quick facts:

Global Halal Brazil Business Forum

October 23 and 24, 2023

WTC Events Center

Av. Nações Unidas, 12551 – São Paulo – SP

For more information and registration, click here

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

