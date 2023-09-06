Safadi Takes Part In Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue In Cairo

Addressing the gathering, Safadi stressed the importance of convening the third session of this political dialogue and the urgent need to deepen cooperation in varifields, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The convening of this dialogue is“a testimony to the high esteem in which the Arab world holds its relations with Japan”, Safadi said.

He also praised Japan's stance on regional issues, particularly its support for the Palestinian cause, its commitment to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and its assistance to Syrian refugees.

Safadi stressed the crucial role of strengthening Arab-Japanese coordination on both regional and international fronts, and highlighted Japan's contributions to initiatives for peace, stability and prosperity.

He acknowledged Japan's adherence to international law in addressing global issues.

Safadi also referred to the fruitful visit of Japan Foreign Minister YoshimHayashi to Jordan earlier this week and praised the outcomes of the fourth Jordan-Japan Strategic Dialogue.

He stressed the importance of joint Arab-Japanese efforts to address a range of global challenges, including counter-terrorism, sustainable development, energy security and the food security crisis.

Safadi attached importance to hosting the sixth edition of the Arab-Japanese Economic Forum in Japan next year to further enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two regions.

Following the meeting a final communiqué was issued where the ministers expressed keenness to enhance Arab-Japanese collaboration to include culture, education, development, environment and energy sectors.

The ministers underscored the imperative of attaining a fair and comprehensive peace in the region, which entails an end to

Israeli occupation in all Palestinian and Arab territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. They emphasised the need to resolve all enduring issues, including the Palestinian refugee issue, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, international law, the“land for peace” principle, the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, and the two-state solution.

They also affirmed the necessity of putting an end to the regional crises, including those in Syria, Libya and

Yemen, as well as emphasised the importance of sustaining global security and stability.



They also reiterated support for all peace-related efforts, including international endeavours aimed at preventing proliferation and promoting disarmament in accordance with relevant international agreements.



The Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue was initiated as per a memorandum of understanding signed in 2013 between the former Japanese minister of foreign affairs, at that time,

and the current prime minister, Fumio Kishida, and the secretary-general of the Arab League. This initiative aimed to bolster political, economic, and cultural ties between the Arab League and Japan.



