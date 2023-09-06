Flash News: Okx Wallet Has Integrated With Next.Js, A Tool For Building Web3 Apps

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 6, 2023.
OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Next.js, a Framework for Building Web3 Apps
OKX Wallet has integrated with React framework Next.js . Next.js is a framework that allows for the development of server-rendered React applications, providing a powerful and efficient tool for building web apps.
To access Next.js with OKX, users simply need to: Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Connect their OKX Wallet to Next.js via the web extension
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
