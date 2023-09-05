Ionline Launches Intelligent Network Switching Sim With Quad-Network Resilience And Enhanced Security Features

Introducing FlexiSIM

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- London, United Kingdom (5 September 2023): iONLINE Connected Networks, an enterprise private LTE/5G provider supplying IoT connectivity solutions globally, has today launched FlexiSIM TM, its intelligent network switching (eUICC) SIM, in the United Kingdom. Many businesses face challenges around network resilience, security and scalability. These frustrations are worsened by poor customer service, ineffective data management and inflated cost structures. FlexiSIMTM solves these issues, offering a seamless, multi-network-resilient SIM card for the UK and for worldwide mobile connectivity that is adaptable, affordable, reliable, and secure.

Dave Farquharson, founder and CEO of iONLINE ISP Ltd, believes FlexiSIM'sTM quad-network resilience across EE, Vodafone, 02, and Three, together with enhanced IoT security services and features, will completely change the game for enterprise organisations which use mobile networks to connect their devices.“Unstable connectivity can have sericonsequences,” he says.“It creates inconvenience and frustration, and results in missed opportunities, lost customers and decreased revenue. It impedes growth, progress and innovation, and hinders business success. Unreliable connectivity can be the deciding factor between a flourishing business and a failing one.”

FlexiSIMTM is powered by a virtualised SIM known as a profile. This profile is downloaded remotely over the air using the eUICC (embedded universal integrated circuit card) – a component of the SIM which also allows iONLINE to remotely switch mobile network operators (MNOs). The ability to remotely update the SIM using iONLINE's global network makes it possible to reconfigure the SIM to connect to variroaming and local carriers at local rates around the world. This gives users complete control over their SIM card 24/7, with the capacity to switch carriers as needed. The quad-network resilience across EE, Vodafone, 02, and Three ensures that users maintain constant connectivity, even in areas with weak coverage.

FlexiSIM'sTM ability to be remotely updated, regardless of where it connects and without complex configurations or transitions, means it can accommodate businesses of any size, making scale much more achievable. A scalable IoT platform enables organisations to build and manage sizeable IoT deployments efficiently, accommodating growth and changes with ease, while maintaining performance and reliability.

FlexiSIMTM was built for scale and security, providing connectivity that grows as your enterprise grows, while keeping it secure. A cost-conscisolution, you will only pay for the data you use, nothing more. Better yet, you can control this down to the most granular level, overseeing all aspects yourself with iONLINE's CentralFlex data management platform. When it comes to IoT device monitoring, CentralFlex lets you quickly and easily collect and analyse different data points and metrics in real time, facilitating faster decision making. You'll no longer need to rely on sluggish and unresponsive MNOs to monitor your connections, data usage and costs.

Security and privacy, compliance and control, data breaches and leaks – these are very real concerns for companies doing business in today's interconnected world. FlexiSIM'sTM emphasis on privacy and security ensures these concerns are all but eliminated. Built on a fully private and secure network, with dedicated routing and private IPs delivered to your network, FlexiSIMTM only connects to what you allow. So you can do business with confidence knowing that your data, network and devices are fully safe and secure.

FlexiSIMTM is a game changer for businesses that need to stay connected across the UK and around the world, says Farquharson. "Picture your team on the cusp of launching a groundbreaking new product, solution or technology that could potentially save lives, or closing a game-changing deal that could elevate your business to new heights,” he says.“All the effort, passion and dedication invested in this crucial moment can be shattered in an instant because of a dropped connection or bad coverage and high latency. The frustration of something like this is inconceivable. Now consider the impact of uninterrupted, fully secure global connectivity on your business – intensified by its ability to scale with ease. Imagine the possibilities if those obstacles were no longer a concern."

Give inflexible carriers, high costs and poor customer service the boot, and welcome a highly responsive, secure and reliable IoT connectivity network, backed by iONLINE's world-class support. To find out how FlexiSIMTM can help your business, schedule a free demo with one of our connectivity experts.

About iONLINE:

iONLINE is a leading connectivity provider that delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses around the world. Founded and headquartered in South Africa, with offices in the UK, the and Australia, iONLINE is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that its clients remain connected in a constantly changing world. iONLINE is also committed to promoting positive change for society and the environment, reflecting its dedication to corporate social responsibility.

