King, Queen Receive Top Tawjihi Achievers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 5 (Petra) -- Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania Al Abdullah Tuesday received top General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) achievers for the 2022-2023 academic year, at Al Husseiniya Palace.
According to a royal court statement, King Abdullah and Queen Rania congratulated the students on their success, and spoke with them about their plans to pursue education in variacademic and technical disciplines.
His Majesty commended students' dedication and academic excellence, urging them to pursue degrees that fulfil their aspirations and meet labour market needs at the same time.
Students expressed pride in meeting with Their Majesties, noting that it gave them an added incentive to move ahead academically and professionally.
Some of the students spoke about their interest in pursuing professional and technical degrees, due to the low employability of some academic degrees, in addition to the rapidly changing needs of the local and regional labour markets.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah attended the reception.
MENAFN05092023000117011021ID1107011449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.