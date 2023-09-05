Wb Prepared To Finance Significant Energy Projects In Kyrgyzstan

Naqvi also emphasized the WB's willingness to provide funding for projects related to clean water, irrigation, and agriculture in Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the new framework partnership program of the WB for 2024–2028, agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the bank, and the development of the energy industry, including the Digital Cproject.

The Digital Cproject, which was approved on July 2, 2018, was originally scheduled for completion by 2023. However, due to a delayed start, it is now expected to conclude in 2025. This project aims to expand inteaccess and improve its quality throughout the country while also attracting private sector investments.

Funding for the Digital Cproject is provided by the WB, with a total cost of $50 million, comprising 50 percent in grant funding and the remaining portion as a loan.