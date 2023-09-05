Wb Prepared To Finance Significant Energy Projects In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 5. The World
Bank (WB) is ready to finance significant projects in the energy
sector of Kyrgyzstan, Naveed Hassan Naqvi, the head of the World
Bank (WB) office in Kyrgyzstan, said, during a meeting with the
Chairman of the Cabof Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek
Japarov, Trend reports.
Naqvi also emphasized the WB's willingness to provide funding
for projects related to clean water, irrigation, and agriculture in
Kyrgyzstan.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the new framework
partnership program of the WB for 2024–2028, agreements between
Kyrgyzstan and the bank, and the development of the energy
industry, including the Digital Cproject.
The Digital Cproject, which was approved on July 2, 2018,
was originally scheduled for completion by 2023. However, due to a
delayed start, it is now expected to conclude in 2025. This project
aims to expand inteaccess and improve its quality throughout
the country while also attracting private sector investments.
Funding for the Digital Cproject is provided by the WB, with
a total cost of $50 million, comprising 50 percent in grant funding
and the remaining portion as a loan.
MENAFN05092023000187011040ID1107009708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.