Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:27 GMT

Wb Prepared To Finance Significant Energy Projects In Kyrgyzstan


9/5/2023 9:18:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 5. The World Bank (WB) is ready to finance significant projects in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan, Naveed Hassan Naqvi, the head of the World Bank (WB) office in Kyrgyzstan, said, during a meeting with the Chairman of the Cabof Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, Trend reports.

Naqvi also emphasized the WB's willingness to provide funding for projects related to clean water, irrigation, and agriculture in Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the new framework partnership program of the WB for 2024–2028, agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the bank, and the development of the energy industry, including the Digital Cproject.

The Digital Cproject, which was approved on July 2, 2018, was originally scheduled for completion by 2023. However, due to a delayed start, it is now expected to conclude in 2025. This project aims to expand inteaccess and improve its quality throughout the country while also attracting private sector investments.

Funding for the Digital Cproject is provided by the WB, with a total cost of $50 million, comprising 50 percent in grant funding and the remaining portion as a loan.

MENAFN05092023000187011040ID1107009708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search