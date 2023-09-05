Pine Labs Introduces Qr And Card Acceptance Device Targeting Smes

New Delhi, Sept 4 (KNN) Digital payments acceptance platform for merchants Pine Labs, on Monday, announced the launch of its QR and card acceptance device Mini focusing on SME merchants.

The device is“expected to be available at nearly one-third of the cost of the regular Point of Sale (POS) terminal,” said the company.







Pine Labs provides merchants with payment solutions for their omnichannel requirements, operating in India and Southeast Asia.

In a release, Pine Labs said that while most existing PoS devices in India are tailored for debit/credit card customers, the

Mini

device is a“QR-first and card tap contactless payments device”.



Navnit Nakra, CRO, Pine Labs, said,“QR-based and card tap payments are a perfect solution for Indian consumers on the go. On the merchant side, an absolute must is a fast checkout experience and the elimination of the cost barrier in point-of-sale digitisation. Addressing these needs, we are delighted to launch a QR-first, card-accepting, cost-effective PoS solution called Pine Labs Mini.”

The company offers digital payments software Plural

for businesses to collect online payments, make payouts, onboard customers and offer embedded finance solutions through a dashboard and APIs for integration.

Importantly, to boost digital payment adoption among merchants, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates retail payments and settlement systems in the country, in March this year had joined hands with varipayment aggregators to enable merchant transactions through RuPay credit cards on UPI.

Earlier, UPI customers were able to make transactions only through their bank accounts, overdraft accounts, and prepaid accounts.

(KNN Bureau)