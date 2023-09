DEFENCE’S INNOVATIVE THERAPEUTICS FEATURED ON VIEWPOINT WITH DENNIS QUAID

EQS-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 5, 2023 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (“ Defence ” or the“ Company ”) a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies is pleased to announce that Viewpoint, the educational television show distributed nationally and hosted by veteran actor

Dennis Quaid, is gearing up with content providers to share information regarding breakthroughs in biotechnology and highlight the transformative potential of cutting-edge therapeutics.

Hosted by acclaimed actor, Dennis Quaid, Viewpoint has engaged its audience by providing its viewers with unique and innovative content on a variety of topics. Defence, with its commitment to advancing healthcare through groundbreaking research and development, aims to amplify its reach and educate a wider audience about the latest advancements in biotechnology and their impact on improving human health. Viewpoint will feature cutting-edge research, clinical trials, and therapeutic innovations in the field of biotechnology conducted by Defence Therapeutics®.

The episode featuring Defence Therapeutics® will be distributed to 170+ stations throughout the U.S. on September 18, 2023, for their use as interstitial programming for one full year.

Defence Therapeutics® additionally created a commercial piece that is scheduled to air nationally on Fox Business Network on Thursday, September 7, 2023, during Primetime as well as on Sunday, September 10, 2023. U.S. Regional commercial w ill air 4 times in the Top 100 U.S. markets throughout the month of September 2023.

The team behind the Viewpoint episode also worked to create a broadcast educational documentary profile on Defence within the context of the feature story line, which includes interviews and topics related to Defence's proprietary Accum® technology and therapeutics innovations to fight cancer. The video is available on the following link: is an educational TV show distributed nationwide. The show is the receiver of several Telly awards. A cast of widely talented and diverse individuals anchor the program.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid: Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a highly acclaimed short-form series that offers insightful discussions on a wide range of topics. Hosted by renowned actor Dennis Quaid, the program provides unique perspectives through engaging content and expert guests. Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid aims to educate, inspire, and engage viewers by exploring important subjects and showcasing industry advancements.

About Defence: Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform.

At the core of Defence Therapeutics platform lie two ground-breaking technologies, AccumTM and AccuTOXTM, which enable precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells and induce potent killing of cancer cells, respectively. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectidiseases.

For further information: Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director P: (514) 947-2272

