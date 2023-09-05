Probit Global Continues To Empower Emerging Crypto Projects With Success Of Ieo Platform

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ProBit Global, a top 20 cryptocurrency exchange, looks forward to continued success in launching exciting and promising crypto projects through its IEO platform, while providing its users with unparalleled profit opportunities.
ProBit Global remains buoyant on Initial Exchange Offerings
While the past few years have seen significant challenges in the cryptocurrency IEO space, ProBit Global has shown no signs of slowing down as the exchange aims to offer its customers and users outstanding value when it comes to budding blockchain-based projects.
Since 2019, ProBit Global has built a wealth of experience in creating and tailoring Initial Exchange Offerings, successfully running over 400 rounds of IEO. For clients looking to launch their blockchain projects, ProBit Global's proven record of IEO fundraising can provide the impeneeded to reach their development goals. For users on the ProBit Global exchange, IEOs continue to offer affordable entry points into exciting blockchain projects, along with early access to crypto tokens boasting huge upside potential.
Building a trusted IEO platform
Despite recent downturns in market activity, ProBit Global has managed to retain its position as a leading crypto IEO platform. Clients and users can be confident that the exchange's experienced team adheres to stringent regulatory practices. Users can rest assured that IEO projects are thoroughly vetted, with a wide range of checks required before projects are successfully launched.
Unlike other cryptocurrency exchanges, ProBit Global is proactive in introducing projects at early stages, which can generate large-scale long-term gains.
An exciting IEO opportunity awaits
ProBit Global's latest IEO features a project called Spread Wisdom (SWIM), the world's first wisdom utility platform to offer rewards. SWIM aims to empower and engage users by providing incentives created by a world-class team of researchers and quantitative experts in the blockchain and gaming industry. This blockchain-based effort is an innovative and exciting way for the new generation to learn about financial literacy and promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Users interested in participating in the SWIM – Spread Wisdom IEO can get a 15% token boby purchasing SWIM using PROB, the native utility token of the ProBit Global platform. Alternatively, users can gain a 7% token boby purchasing SWIM using USDT, BTC or ETH.
With Round 3 of the SWIM – Spread Wisdom IEO currently underway, investors can take advantage of a lower buy-in price and a highly favorable vesting period. Find out more about this exciting IEO opportunity here.
Notable ProBit Global IEOs
Proof of ProBit Global's success in the crypto IEO space is evident in the long-term price gains of projects such as VERASITY (VRA), Steemhunt (HUNT) and SmartKey (SKEY), to name a few. The VERASITY IEO allowed investors to buy in at $0.015 and reached gains of 5.8X, with an all-time high of $0.0869. Both HUNT and SKEY tokens saw prolific gains from their IEO prices of $0.02 and $0.03, to ATHs of $2 and $0.32 respectively.
What next for IEOs on ProBit Global?
IEOs on ProBit Global can provide a major boost to fledgling projects, as the exchange is able to provide significant reach and exposure by marketing the token to their variregional user bases, while also building investor confidence thanks to extensive security measures. ProBit Global's comprehensive suite of marketing activities allow companies to tap into rapidly growing crypto markets across the globe, with active communities across the Asia-Pacific and European regions.
As of April 2023, Probit Global has launched more than 170 crypto projects, raising over $50 million dollars in funding. The exchange plans to retain IEO as a staple of its arsenal as a highly cost-effective means of generating capital for promising blockchain projects.
About ProBit Global
Founded in 2018, ProBit Global is a Top 20 cryptocurrency platform featuring access to more than 800 cryptocurrencies and over 1000 different markets. ProBit Global aims to position itself as a world-class exchange for both crypto enthusiasts and novice investors, and boasts a user base of more than 2,000,000 active users, globally.
With a powerful crypto trading interface, easy integration for automated crypto trading bots, fiat on-ramp support for 45 currencies, and a multilingual website in 46 languages, ProBit Global has all the features to make your cryptocurrency trading experience easy.
To learn more, visit probit.com.
ProBit Global Telegram: information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. ProBit Global is not responsible for any losses or damages arising from the use of this website or any of the information contained herein. Trading in cryptocurrencies carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. We strongly recommend that you seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.
