Egypt, Iraq Discuss Boosting Urban Development Cooperation

El-Gazzar said that Egypt is keen to share its successful urban experience with Iraq and to transfer its expertise to the Iraqi people. He added that Egyptian contracting companies have gained great experience in delivering high-quality projects in a short time. He noted that many Egyptian companies are already working on urban development projects in Iraq and that the Ministry of Housing is following up on their progress.

Al-Dulaimi expressed his appreciation for Egypt's support and said that Iraq is interested in benefiting from Egypt's urban expertise. He said that Iraq's Prime Minister has directed to deepen cooperation between the two countries in this field. He also stressed the importance of involving Egyptian companies in the development projects in Iraq and informed El-Gazzar of the existing projects and challenges.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation and facilitate the participation of Egyptian companies in building urban development and infrastructure projects that meet the needs of the Iraqi people.