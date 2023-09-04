Egypt, Iraq Discuss Boosting Urban Development Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar met with Iraq's Ambassador to Cairo Ahmed Nayef Rashid Al-Dulaimi on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of urban development. The meeting focused on the role of Egyptian contracting companies in implementing variprojects in Iraq, especially hospitals.
El-Gazzar said that Egypt is keen to share its successful urban experience with Iraq and to transfer its expertise to the Iraqi people. He added that Egyptian contracting companies have gained great experience in delivering high-quality projects in a short time. He noted that many Egyptian companies are already working on urban development projects in Iraq and that the Ministry of Housing is following up on their progress.
Al-Dulaimi expressed his appreciation for Egypt's support and said that Iraq is interested in benefiting from Egypt's urban expertise. He said that Iraq's Prime Minister has directed to deepen cooperation between the two countries in this field. He also stressed the importance of involving Egyptian companies in the development projects in Iraq and informed El-Gazzar of the existing projects and challenges.
The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation and facilitate the participation of Egyptian companies in building urban development and infrastructure projects that meet the needs of the Iraqi people.
