A study carried out by the Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer) concludes that Costa Rican architecture, design, engineering and construction services have an opportunity to establish themselves in the Miami market, in the United States.

The recent report points out at least nine advantages that Costa Rica must participate in the development of infrastructure in said area, in the state of Florida, where construction activity is expected to report growth of 1% per year for the next 5 years. Some of those advantages are the experience in sustainable construction practices, the use of eco-friendly materials and the foon energy efficiency.

On the other hand, there are Costa Rican companies that have already worked on the design and construction of tourist complexes, hotels and entertainment projects, which is relevant in Miami. For this state, the talent of national interior designers who can foon comfort, aesthetics and functionality can also be attractive.In addition, the natural landscapes of Costa Rica have influenced some architectural designs and national companies could contribute their experience in tropical spaces, use of natural light, climate and integration of the natural environment in the projects.

One more advantage is that the Federated College of Engineers and Architects (CFIA) is recognized as the most robust professional association in Central America, which shows signs of high-quality standards in the exercise of these professions in Costa Rica.“Particularly in the sustainable construction segment, there is a potential market niche, considering the different policies, laws and regulations that the Miami government has been implementing in recent years”, says the study.

These characteristics of the Costa Rican market respond to the trends of that city. In Miami there is a growing demand to incorporate sustainable and efficient practices in construction projects, while due to its vulnerability to climate change , more and more emphasis is placed on works resistant to extreme events.According to the report, there is increasing interest in the use of modern and sustainable materials, as well as technologies that allow better visualizations, collaborations and conflict detection, among others.

In order to reach these results, the Procomer team had 13 meetings and interviews with different representatives of the sector in Miami from April 24th to 30th, 2023. Reports from official institutions, news, and databases, among others, were also reviewed.