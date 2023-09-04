Azerbaijan, China Discuss Expansion Of Cooperation In Investment And Trade Fields (Photo)

"During the meeting with Ling Ji, the Vice Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, we discussed the opportunities available for enhancing bilateral economic relations, expanding cooperation in the fields of investment and trade, as well as promoting mutual activities as part of infrastructure projects," the publication reads.

The Azerbaijan Trade House opened in Beijing on September 3.

Azerbaijan Trade House, established by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy in accordance with the assignment of the head of state, will support the promotion of Made in Azerbaijan brand in the Chinese market and expansion of exports of Azerbaijani products, as well as coordinate in this field.

Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China on September 1.