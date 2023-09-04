Azerbaijan, China Discuss Expansion Of Cooperation In Investment And Trade Fields (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijan and
China have discussed expansion of cooperation in the field of
investment and trade, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"During the meeting with Ling Ji, the Vice Minister of Commerce
of the People's Republic of China, we discussed the opportunities
available for enhancing bilateral economic relations, expanding
cooperation in the fields of investment and trade, as well as
promoting mutual activities as part of infrastructure projects,"
the publication reads.
The Azerbaijan Trade House opened in Beijing on September 3.
Azerbaijan Trade House, established by Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Economy in accordance with the assignment of the head of state,
will support the promotion of Made in Azerbaijan brand in the
Chinese market and expansion of exports of Azerbaijani products, as
well as coordinate in this field.
Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with
China on September 1.
