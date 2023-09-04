(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan has embarked on a massive military spending spree, marking one of its most significant defense policy transformations since World War II. It won'te easy, however, as domestic and international challenges rise to the shift away from pacifism amid growing tensions between the and China over Taiwan.
Late last month, Naval News reported
that Japan's Ministry of Defense (MOD) proposed a defense budget of$52.9 billion for the fiscal year 2024. The outlays will include funds for building twogis System-Equipped Vessels (ASEV) and a pair of new multi-mission frigates (FFM).
The proposed ASEVs are designed to be 190 meters in length, 25 meters in width and will have a standard displacement of 12,000 tons-dimensions that make them 1.7 times larger than the Navy's Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers.
The first ASEV is slated for delivery to the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in fiscal 2027, followed by the snd in the subsequent fiscal year. Each willst about $2.7 billion to build.
Naval News also notes that the JMSDF aims to add 12 new FFMs to its fleet for$1.2 billion to replace its existing Mogami-class FFMs. The new FFMs will have vari enhanced features including extended missile range, superior anti-submarine capabilities and bolstered maritime operational proficiency.
Japan also plans to modify its two Izumo-class helpter carriers to amodate Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter aircraft, with the JMSDF earmarking 42.3 billion yen ($290 million) for the overhauls.
Japan's MOD is also reportedly keen on advancing its electronic warfare capabilities. To this end, it plans to create a specialized electronic warfare aircraft to adapt to a more intricate electronic warfare milieu and to fortify its aptitudes in the electromaic spectrum, which is crucial for cross-domain operations.
A $512 million Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) is also in the development pipeline inllaboration with the, with Japan primarily overseeing the development of the kill vehicle's rocket motor and propulsion systems.
MENAFN04092023000159011032ID1107001894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.