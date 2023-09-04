Late last month, Naval News reported

that Japan's Ministry of Defense (MOD) proposed a defense budget of$52.9 billion for the fiscal year 2024. The outlays will include funds for building twogis System-Equipped Vessels (ASEV) and a pair of new multi-mission frigates (FFM).



The proposed ASEVs are designed to be 190 meters in length, 25 meters in width and will have a standard displacement of 12,000 tons-dimensions that make them 1.7 times larger than the Navy's Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers.



The first ASEV is slated for delivery to the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in fiscal 2027, followed by the snd in the subsequent fiscal year. Each willst about $2.7 billion to build.

Naval News also notes that the JMSDF aims to add 12 new FFMs to its fleet for$1.2 billion to replace its existing Mogami-class FFMs. The new FFMs will have vari enhanced features including extended missile range, superior anti-submarine capabilities and bolstered maritime operational proficiency.



Japan also plans to modify its two Izumo-class helpter carriers to amodate Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter aircraft, with the JMSDF earmarking 42.3 billion yen ($290 million) for the overhauls.

Japan's MOD is also reportedly keen on advancing its electronic warfare capabilities. To this end, it plans to create a specialized electronic warfare aircraft to adapt to a more intricate electronic warfare milieu and to fortify its aptitudes in the electromaic spectrum, which is crucial for cross-domain operations.



A $512 million Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) is also in the development pipeline inllaboration with the, with Japan primarily overseeing the development of the kill vehicle's rocket motor and propulsion systems.