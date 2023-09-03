Cayman Airways Tickets Now Available To Purchase For New Barbados Route And Second Weekly Los Angeles Flight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CAYMAN ISLANDS, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The wait is over for Cayman Airways customers who have been anxiously looking to book tickets for the airline's second weekly Los Angeles flight and its new nonstop service between Grand Cayman and Barbados. Tickets are now available to purchase for both new flights.
Cayman Airways has confirmed that the much-anticipated second weekly Los Angeles flight will now commence on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
The additional mid-week Los Angeles (LAX) flight schedule will be as follows on Wednesdays (with an overnight in LAX):
Wednesdays: Flight KX480 departs Grand Cayman (GCM) at 3:45 pm and arrives in LAX at 7 pm (overnights)
Thursdays: Flight KX481 departs Los Angeles (LAX) at 8 am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 4 pm
As previously announced, the new Cayman/Barbados route commences on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Weekly flights will operate initially through November 1, 2023, as follows, on Wednesdays:
Flight KX800 departs Grand Cayman (GCM) at 7 am and arrives in Barbados (BGI) at 11:25 am
Flight KX801 departs Barbados (BGI) at 12:45 pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 3:25 pm
The Barbados schedule changes to twice-weekly after the commencement of the second LAX flight (with an overnight in Barbados), as of Tuesday, November 7, 2023, as follows:
Tuesdays: Flight KX802 departs Grand Cayman (GCM) at 5:10 pm and arrives in Barbados (BGI) at 9:35 pm
Wednesdays: Flight KX805 departs Barbados (BGI) at 11:45 am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 2:25 pm
Thursdays: Flight KX802 departs Grand Cayman (GCM) at 5:10 pm and arrives in Barbados (BGI) at 9:35 pm
Fridays: Flight KX803 departs Barbados (BGI) at 9:20 am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 12 pm
As of November 7, 2023, the Cayman/Barbados route also boasts having same-day connectivity with popular destinations within Cayman Airways' existing route network. The frequency is as follows:
. Tuesdays from Cayman to Barbados: connects with Kingston, Havana, Miami, and Cayman Brac
. Wednesdays from Barbados to Cayman: connects with New York (JFK), Cayman Brac, and Los Angeles (LAX) as of November 8, 2023
. Thursdays to Barbados from Cayman: connects with Kingston, New York (JFK), Cayman Brac, and Los Angeles (LAX) as of November 8, 2023
. Fridays from Barbados to Cayman: connects with La Ceiba, Kingston, Miami, and Cayman Brac
For airfare details and to book, call Cayman Airways Reservations on 949-2311, 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA), 1-844-443-6038 (toll free in Barbados), contact a travel agent, or book online at .
Olivia Scott-Ramirez
Cayman Airways
+1 201-861-2056
emailhere
