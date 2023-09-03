Egypt Permits Construction Of Nuclear Power Plant's Final Unit

In a statement, the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) said, it approved the construction process after a comprehensive inspection from Jul 30 to Aug 2.

According to the results of the review, evaluation and inspection, the safety of the fourth unit was verified, and it was not proven that there were any risks threatening humans, the environment and property, said the statement.

In Jul, 2022, Egypt began constructing the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant, the country's first nuclear power station, which is located in the Mediterranean province of Matrouh, some 300 km north-west of Cairo.

The programme is based on an agreement between Egypt and Russia, that entered into force in Dec, 2017, with the building of four reactor units, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, at a total construction cost of 28.75 billion U.S. dollars.

About 25 billion dollars, or 85 percent of the budget, is financed by Russia, through a 22-year repayment loan. Egypt bears the remaining 15 percent in the form of installments.– NNN-MENA