Joddb Launch Armython-2023 Competition In Cybersecurity, Encryption For Armed Forces,Security Agencies

Amman, September 1 (Petra) --Jordan Design and Development Bureau "JODDB" has launched the first competition of its kind in the Middle East and Africa in cybersecurity "ARMYTHON 2023," According to a statement.
The opening of the first edition of the competition is on the second of September, and it will last for three days, at the Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre - Dead Sea, where this competition comes amidst the activities of the Conference and the Exhibition of Artificial Intelligence in Defence Technology and Cybersecurity AIDTSEC 2023 organised by Special Operations Equipment Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX Jordan).
The competition is organized by JODDB which aims to raise awareness and exchange experiences and knowledge among specialists from the participating countries in the fields of cybersecurity and encryption through live exercises and successive challenges in varifields that measure the level of performance, capabilities and technical competencies of the participating teams.
This competition is the first of its kind in the region, as it is designed for specialists in cybersecurity from Armed forces and security agencies, and it is characterized by its coverage of more than 7 Categories which contains more than (120) challenges that were carefully designed and built by Jordanian experts who won awards in international competitions in these fields, under the supervision of JODDB's Cyber shield academy.
The competition is a valuable opportunity for a meeting experts and specialists to review the latest modern technologies and solutions in the fields of cybersecurity and cryptography, where 12 teams from 10 Arab and African countries participate in the competition under the supervision of a Jury that includes international and local experts, which confirms the importance and impartiality of the competition and its response to the operational need to address of contemporary cyber threats.
The AIDTSEC 2023 conference and exhibition is an important platform for having the opportunity to meet the experts, where the latest modern technologies and solutions in the fields of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are presented and organised by Special Operations Equipment Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX Jordan).
