New Attempt On Crimea Bridge Shows Us Policy Risks

According to news reports, the Ukrainians tried three times to hit the fambridge on September 1.

The Russians have created a sea barrier of sunken ships to protect the bridge from sea attacks. These obstacles channel any attacking vessel and give the Russian an opportunity to interdict them and destroy them.

But there is more to the story than what is in TASS.

According to a report on the Military Channel, the Ukrainian attempt to destroy the bridge was aided and abetted byoverhead assets coordinating the Ukrainian operation.

According to the report, thefielded a Global Hawk Forte II (RQ-48) which is equipped with sophisticated sensors; aNavy P-8A Poseidon (to track Russian ships and submarines); an Army CL-60 Artemis (Airborne Reconnaissance and Targeting Multi-Mission Intelligence System​) and a Navy EP-3E Aries II, a multi-intelligence platform based on the venerable P-3.

These platforms were intended to support the Ukrainian attempt to probe vulnerabilities in Russia's defenses adjacent to and on the bridge while also supporting the Ukrainian counter-offensive in southern Ukraine, the report said.

The Russians, at least so far, have said nothing other than that they had repulsed the attacks on the bridge.