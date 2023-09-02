Whaling Ships In Iceland To Resume Hunting

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Whaling ships in Iceland can resume the hunting of giant fin whales from September, following a two-month suspension by the government to assess whaling practices.
However, bad weather prevented the ships from leaving the port on Friday, according to the national broadcaster RUV.
The temporary suspension was prompted by a report in May highlighting the suffering of whales during capture. A working group established to investigate the issue later concluded that there is room for improvement in the hunting methods, therefore new regulations will be implemented with detailed and stricter requirements concerning equipment, hunting methods, and increased supervision, RUV reported.
According to a recent opinion poll, opposition to whaling has been growing in Iceland. In the survey conducted by the research company Maskina on behalf of the Iceland Nature Conservation Association in August, 42 percent of respondents expressed opposition to whaling and 29 percent were in favor. In May 2022, the ratio was 33 percent and 35 percent, respectively.
Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told RUV that a more comprehensive evaluation will be conducted at the end of the hunting season, particularly to ensure that the conditions set meet animal welfare standards.
The whaling season in Iceland usually lasts from June to late September. The current rules governing whaling licenses are set to expire at the end of the year.
The Government of Iceland approved on April 22 a recommendation of the Prime Minister, Minister of Social Affairs and the Labour Market, Minister of Justice, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Health, and the Minister [Read More]
