Lubinets On Return Of Children From Russia: Ukraine Does 99% Of Work

"I can announce that you will hear, I hope, more such positive news in the near future," Lubinets said during the United News nationwide telethon.

He also said that the process of returning 11 children, who were illegally held by the Russians in the occupied part of Kherson region, lasted several months, in particular, it included both preparation and logistics, namely transportation, restoration of documents. However, he refused to reveal the details of this process.

"The Russians are constantly trying to understand how this happens here. And very often, they obstruct the return. They physically obstruct the return," Lubinets said.

He added that several countries had expressed their desire to join the process of liberating Ukrainians illegally deported to Russia.

"There are countries that help in technical terms, there are countries that help with logistics. But as of now, I can honestly tell you that 99% of the work to return Ukrainian children is done by Ukraine itself. ... The return of Ukrainian citizens, probably it's right, is primarily the task of Ukraine. Very often we are faced with the fact that initiatives end only with initiatives," Lubinets said.

He added that, as a rule, children freed from Russia return to their families, or to their relatives if their parents died.

Children from orphanages also return to foster families.

"The position is very simple. This is the position of the President, the position of the government, and my personal position. Children should not stay and return to orphanages. They return, foster families are found for them as quickly as possible, and the children are satisfied," Lubinets said.